Nikhil Siddhartha & Anupama Parameswaran starrer Karthikeya 2 to release in theatres on July 22

Nikhil Siddhartha will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film, Karthikeya 2, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Today, the makers took to Twitter and shared a new poster to announce that Karthikeya 2 will release in theaters on July 22. The new poster shows the actor standing on a hilltop with a cross bag on his shoulder amid a breathtaking view.

Nikhil Siddhartha is one of the most talented young actors in Tollywood. The actor who made his film debut with the much acclaimed Happy Days (2007,) later went on to star in many successful movies. One such movie is the 2014 supernatural drama movie Karthikeya, which is now getting a sequel after 7 years.

Karthikeya 2 is said to be a part of the Karthikeya franchise and not a sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya, which became a super hit at the box office. The cast and the crew have been filming rigorously for a while now despite a lot of postponements due to COVOD-19.

Karthikeya 2 is touted to be a mythological thriller with some incidents dating back 5000 years. Nikhil Siddhartha will be playing the role of a doctor. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has been roped in to play a pivotal role. Karthikeya 2 is being produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under their banners of People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts respectively. The music is scored by Kaala Bhairava and the cinematography is handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni. Karthikeya 2 will release in Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

