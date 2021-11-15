Nikhil Siddhartha & Anupama Parameswaran's 18 pages to release on Feb 18 2022; Check romantic NEW POSTER

Nikhil Siddhartha & Anupama Parameswaran are teaming up for a romantic Telugu movie titled 18 Pages. The release date of the film has been announced along with a new romantic poster. 18 pages will hit the theatres on February 18, 2022. The release date and movie name coincidentally collide.

Directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, the film went on to the floors in October 2020. After a long postponement, the film has finally got a release date.

Sharing the big news on social media, the makers wrote, "What will happen? 'If a phone fell for a pen.' Witness the story of #18Pages in cinemas from Feb 18th 2022!.'' Fans are excited to watch 18 Pages as Nikhil and Anupama's chemistry looks stunning.

Palnati Surya Pratap, a screenwriter/director who is a protege of Sukumar will be directing 18 Pages. Sukumar will be handling the story and screenplay for 18 Pages, while Allu Aravind presents the movie.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Siddhartha will be next seen in Karthikeya 2, helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. The actor also has another next film with Asian Cinemas #Nikhil20.

Anupama Parameswaran, on other hand, is waiting for the release of the Ninnu Korri Tamil remake film Thalli Pogathey, which is set to hit theatres this month.