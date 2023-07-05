Nikhil Siddhartha apologises to fans after Spy release; Here's why

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha returned to the big screen with the thriller drama Spy after hits like Karthikeya 2 and 18 pages. The film received mixed reactions from the audience and didn't manage to perform as per expectations. Now, after a week of release, the actor has issued an apology note to his fans.

Nikhil Siddhartha took to Twitter and issued a statement about Spy not being able to release across India due to content delay. He also thanked his fans and supporters for watching Spy in theatres and giving career-best openings. He further apologized to his fans and wrote, "it pains me to inform you all that the movie did not have a proper multi-language release across India for contract/content delay issues which also led to 360 Telugu premier shows overseas being cancelled. I apologise to all Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam audiences and promise that after Karthikeya 2 it will be our next three upcoming films that will be in theatres in all languages perfectly finished and released on time. I also promise every Telugu movie lover who trusts me that from now on we will never compromise on quality, no matter what the pressures are and will only make sure a finished, checked and fantastic product is given to you all."

The actor shared the statement with caption, "Straight from the Heart. A Promise from me to Every Cinema Loving Audience... #SpyMovie #Spy."

Nikhil Siddhartha issues apology note to fans for Spy's limited release

About Spy

Spy opened up with great expectations but due to a lukewarm response and word of mouth, it impacted in box office collections. The first weekend was dull and the numbers continued to crumble.

Directed by Garry BH, The movie revolves around a RAW agent named Jai, who unravels the connection between a notorious arms dealer and the secrets of the renowned freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandrabose. Rana Daggubati played a cameo role in the film. Iswarya Menon is the female lead of the film.

