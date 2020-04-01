  1. Home
Nikhil Siddhartha donates sanitizers to cops to help them combat COVID 19

Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha took to his Twitter space and shared photos in which he was seen with the relief materials that he donated to cops.
Mumbai
In an attempt to help the government combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha donated hand sanitizers to the police force, who are engaged in containing the outbreak of Coronavirus. Nikhil took to Twitter and announced the same. He stated that he had been delivering the essentials with a personal note of thanks to the cops, who are helping us combat the situation. He also stated that the cops are the real heroes who are protecting the whole nation.

Nikhil wrote, ''This batch of Sanitizers along with a personal note of thanks, being delivered to our Police Force who r on the front lines protecting us True Heroes #fightagainstcoronavirus Victory hand #CoronaVirus.'' In the post, Nikhil has also shared photos of sanitizers. It is to be noted that the actor has already made a generous donation to the healthcare workers, doctors, and nurses, who are playing a pivotal role in the fight against Coronavirus.

In the recent donation, he gave away 2,000 N95 respirators, 2,000 reusable gloves, 2,000 eye protection glasses, sanitizers and about 10,000 face masks. On the work front, Nikhil was last seen in Arjun Suravaram. The release of Arjun Suravaram kept getting postponed from early 2019 due to unknown reasons. The film hit the big screens finally at the end of November.

Credits :Twitter

