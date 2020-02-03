Nikhil Siddhartha gets engaged with girlfriend Pallavi in dreamy ceremony

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha took to his Instagram space and revealed that he got engaged to his long term girlfriend Dr Pallavi.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who has been dating his girlfriend Dr Pallavi for a while now, finally got engaged to her in a private ceremony. It has been almost a year since they both started dating and now, they have taken things to the next level. Apparently, they will get married soon.

According to The Times Of India, Nikhil asked her to marry him during their trip in Goa. A source was quoted as saying, "When Nikhil decided that this is the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with, he decided to take her on a romantic trip to Goa, where he got down on one knee and popped the question. Pallavi immediately said yes. The engagement was an intimate affair with only friends and family in attendance. Celebrations have begun in both households and they will be spending the next two months prepping for what is going to be a very grand wedding".

On the work front, Nikhil was last seen in Arjun Suravaram. In the film he played an investigative journalist who lost his credentials after his certificates are used for a fake education loan and sets out to clear his name. The release of Arjun Suravaram kept getting postponed from early 2019 due to unknown reasons. The film hit the big screens finally in the end of November.

Credits :Instagram

