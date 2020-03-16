Nikhil Siddhartha on his wedding not being postponed due to COVID 19: Nothing can stop me from getting married

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Reports had been doing rounds that actor Nikhil Siddhartha might postpone the wedding due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak across the globe. Well, Nikhil has finally reacted to the rumours of him planning to not cancel the wedding.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who had been dating his girlfriend, Dr Pallavi, for a year now, finally got engaged to his ladylove this year in February. The couple is all set to tie the knot in April. However, reports had been doing rounds that the actor might postpone the wedding due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak across the globe. Well, Nikhil has finally reacted to the rumours of him planning to cancel the wedding. The actor recently stated that nothing can stop him from getting married and everything will go as planned.

During the media interaction, when Nikhil Siddharth was asked about his wedding plans, to this he replied, “My wedding will take place on 16th April. Nothing can stop me from getting married on this date. If required we would get married in a temple. I am not interested to postpone my marriage.” He further added that soon a guest list for the wedding will be out. Well, many biggest from the South Indian cinema are expected to attend the wedding.

Nikhil Siddhartha proposed his ladylove in the most beautiful way. He decided to take her on a romantic trip to Goa, where he got down on one knee and popped the question. The engagement was an intimate affair with only friends and family in attendance.

On the work front, Nikhil Siddhartha will be seen next in the upcoming thriller drama Karthikeya 2.

