Nikhil Siddhartha shares VIDEO of Anupama Parameswaran jiving for Saranga Dariya; Calls her the happiest human

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, 18 Pages marks the first collaboration between Nikhil and director Palnati Surya Pratap of Kumari 21F fame.

On the birthday of Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha, the makers of his upcoming film 18 Pages unveiled the first look of the film. While fans of the actor received a much awaited treat on his birthday, the actor has now shared a video of himself with Anupama Parameswaran, which was shot during the poster making. In the video, Anupama can be seen jiving for the song Saranga Dariya from Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Love Story.

Sharing the video, Nikhil called Anupama the happiest human he knows. He wrote, “One of the Happiest Human I have ever known Right pointing backhand index @anupamahere doing her #SarangaDariya jive while posing for #18pages poster... #BehindtheScenes”. 18 Pages marks the first collaboration between Nikhil and director Palnati Surya Pratap of Kumari 21F fame and it is produced by GA2 Pictures. The poster was unveiled by Anupama Parameswaran who also revealed that the film will point out the emotions of a hand written letter.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Aishwarya Arjun shares childhood video with late Chiranjeevi Sarja; Says he will be in their hearts forever

She wrote, ''My name is Nandini. I like writing on paper rather than typing messages on mobile. Characters that are typed on devices do not have emotions. But every handwritten letter has a feeling. The hand written letters add more emotional value to the message as they have the writer’s signature. #18PagesFirstLook.'' 18 Pages had its formal launch with a puja ceremony on March 5, 2020. Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the film’s shooting was started on October 20, 2020. The film is written by ace filmmaker Sukumar and Gopi Sundar is roped in to compose music.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×