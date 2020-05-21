Nikhil Siddhartha shares a video where he goes 'out for a walk' amid lockdown

Amid lockdown, Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha went out for a walk.

Nikhil took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself walking. "Out for a walk," he captioned the video.

Recently, Nikhil tied the knot to his long time girlfriend Pallavi Varma amid lockdown. The actor shared a string of videos and photographs from his wedding.

The actor also said that all guests were screened and safety precautions were taken at his wedding.

On Instagram, he shared a video of southern star Raja Ravindra entering the venue. He is seen using sanitiser and a mask. In the clip, the actor's body temperature is seen being checked before he enters the ceremony.

Siddhartha is known for popular films such as "Yuvatha", "Alasyam Amrutham", "Veedu Theda", "Swamy Ra Ra", "Karthikeya", "Surya vs Surya", "Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada", "Keshava", "Kirrak Party" and "Arjun Suravaram".

Credits :IANS

