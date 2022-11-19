Nikhil Siddhartha to part ways from his wife Pallavi? Here's what the actor has to say

The Karthikeya actor took to Instagram to shut down divorce rumours with a picture of themselves from their Goa vacation. Sharing the photo, Nikhil wrote, "Always Better when we are Together."

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha is on cloud nine as his recently released film Karthikeya 2 became the biggest blockbuster at the box office. However, there have been rumours that his personal life has hit a roadblock. For the past few days, reports have been rife that the actor is parting ways with his wife Pallavi, Verma, whom he married during the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, Nikhil reacted to the rumours not directly but surely shut down with a photo and caption.

Check out Nikhil Siddhartha's reaction to divorce rumours from wife here:

Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi's marriage

The couple is currently vacationing in Goa, according to reports. Nikhil Siddhartha proposed to his ladylove also in Goa. He took her on a romantic trip to Goa, where he got down on one knee and popped the question. She immediately said yes. Nikhil Siddharth tied the knot with Dr Pallavi Varma on May 14, in a private affair with only family members in attendance. Nikhil and Pallavi met each other through a mutual friend. They became close friends and after dating for a couple of years, they decided to get married. Nikhil's wife hails from Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh.

On the work front

Nikhil Siddhartha is presently basking in the success of his last release, Karthikeya 2. Talking during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nikhil Siddhartha shared his reaction to Karthikeya 2's grand success. He was quoted saying, "I come from a non-filmy background, and becoming an actor in itself is a big thing for me. I feel the same vibe today as my first film Happy Days. The kind of love and reception people are giving feels so fresh again. It is exciting that a new section of the audience is watching me. I realise my responsibility now and will be very careful. The golden opportunity that the audience has given to me, I will try to keep it up and not ruin it."

Nikhil is now waiting for the release of his upcoming film 18 Pages with Anupama Parameswaran. 18 Pages will be finally hitting the silver screens on 23rd December this year. Backed by the GA2 Pictures production house, the script of the film has been written by ace filmmaker Sukumar.