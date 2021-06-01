Nikhil Siddhartha's Birthday: Anupama Parameswaran shares their interesting first look from 18 pages

Directed by Palnati Surya Pratap of Kumari 21F fame, 18 Pages has Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady.

On the birthday of Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha, the makers of his upcoming film 18 Pages unveiled the first look of the film on Tuesday. 18 Pages marks the first collaboration between Nikhil and director Palnati Surya Pratap of Kumari 21F fame and it is produced by GA2 Pictures. Sharing the poster, the film’s leading lady Anupama Parameswaran wished Nikhil a happy birthday. She also gave a gist about the film while revealing that the film will point out the emotions of a hand written letter.

She wrote, ''My name is Nandini. I like writing on paper rather than typing messages on mobile. Characters that are typed on devices do not have emotions. But every handwritten letter has a feeling. The hand written letters add more emotional value to the message as they have the writer’s signature. #18PagesFirstLook.'' Wishing Nikhil a happy birthday, the official Twitter handle of GA2 Pictures tweeted as, ''Revealing the most interesting & exciting first look chapter of @actor_Nikhil @anupamahere 's #18PagesFirstLook Orange heart #HappyBirthdayNikhil.''

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96)

18 Pages had its formal launch with a puja ceremony on March 5, 2020. Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the film’s shooting was started on October 20, 2020. The film is written by ace filmmaker Sukumar and Gopi Sundar is roped in to compose music. A Vasanth is cranking the camera, while Navin Nooli is the editor for this project. Apart from this film, Nikhil will also be seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2 and Sudheer Varma’s Swamy Ra Ra 2.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×