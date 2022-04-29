Nikhil Siddhartha's father passes away; Actor pens an emotional note recalling their best memories

Nikhil is devastated by his father Shyam Siddhartha's demise. His father passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Nikhil took to Twitter and penned a note recalling the best memories spent with his dad. "Our RTC Xroad movie and Biryani Outings, Travel,laughter, Summers in Mumbai.. will miss them all," he tweeted.

"An Avid Movie Buff who was a huge fan of the Greats NTR & ANR , his dream was to see me someday on the silver screen. His motivation and unwavering support have made me what I am today. From a Boy he worked his way educating himself and working non stop to give us a good life. A state topper from JNTU Electronic Engineer, he only believed in Hard Work," Nikhil wrote in a long note

Nikhil also mentioned the rare diseases his father was fighting with since last 8 years. "But when his time came to Enjoy the fruit he was struck by a Rare Disease. CorticoBasal Degeneration... The last 8 years he has fought it, doing his best to stay for us, ably supported by my mother and Family. However yesterday he breathed his last," the actor wrote.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Nikhil has Spy, Karthikeya 2 and 18 pages in the pipeline.

Also Read| Acharya Movie Review: This formulaic, dated Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer fizzles out