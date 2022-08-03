Nikhil Siddhartha's mystery thriller Karthikeya 2 release date OUT; Read Inside

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer adventure drama Karthikeya 2 has been pushed. The project which was initially scheduled to release on 22nd July this year will now be out on 13th August. The entire team of the movie attended a press meet today to announce the same. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film will see Anupama Parameswaran as Mugdha, Anupam Kher as Dhanvantri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha Chemudu as Suleman, Adithya Menon as Santanu.

For the unversed, Nikhil Siddhartha has reunited with director Chandoo Mondeti for the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2014 drama Karthikeya. He will portray the role of Dr. Karthikeya in his next, who decides to go on an expedition to search for the secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka.

In the first look poster for the movie, Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran and Srinivas Reddy can be seen on a boat. They seem to be on a mission. Bankrolled by the production house Media Factory in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts, Kaala Bhairava is onboard the team as the music director. Karthikeya2 will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Meanwhile, Karthik Ghattamneni has taken care of both the cinematography and editing of the venture.