Nikhil's 18 Pages and Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 to release in the theatres this December

While Gopi Sundar has been roped in as the music composer of 18 Pages, and A Vasanth has cranked the camera for the movie. In addition to this, Navin Nooli is the head of the editing department for this project.

After much delay, Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran's romantic entertainer 18 Pages will be finally hitting the silver screens on 23rd December this year. Sharing the new release date, the leading lady of the film tweeted, "One of its kind love story ~ Love, Emotions & gratefulness! #18Pages Worldwide Grand Release On Dec 23rd."Backed by the GA2 Pictures production house, the script of the film has been written by ace filmmaker Sukumar.

HIT2

Over and above this, Adivi Sesh fronted HIT 2 will be reaching the cinema halls on 2nd December. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, John Stewart Eduri has scored the tunes for this forthcoming action entertainer.

Refreshing your memory, the original drama, HIT revolved around a police officer Vikram, who is a part of the Crime Investigation Department (CID). While HIT was set in Telangana and focused on the case of a missing girl, the sequel will be placed in Andhra Pradesh.

Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani are financing the movie under the banner of house Wall Poster Cinema. Besides Adivi Sesh, HIT 2 will also feature Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, and Komali Prasad in significant roles, along with others.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh shared how he came on board for the sequel, "HIT 2, it was just offered to me. Nani called me up, he is a dear friend and I love him as an actor. He just offered me the film and said they want to go much bigger than HIT 1. And so that's how I got on board for the film."

