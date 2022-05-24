Nikki Galrani & Aadhi Pinisetty host grand reception; Aiswharya Rajesh, Ilaiyaraaja, Radhika & others attend

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani hosted a grand reception in Chennai after an intimate marriage. It was a star-studded party as many celebs from the film industry including Radhika Sarathkumar, Naseer, Aishwarya Rajesh, Arnav Vijay, Ilaiyaraaja and others attended. While Aadhi wore a classy white suit, Nikki opted for a silver gown and looked beautiful.

After marrying in an intimate ceremony in presence of family and friends, Aadhi and Nikki shared pics on their respective social media handles. The newlyweds complemented each other in golden traditional outfits. While Nikki Galrani wore a golden silk saree, accessorised with heavy yet intricate jewellery for the special day, Aadhi chose a golden kurta and dhoti.

For the unversed, they both had been in a relationship for several years, although they remained tight-lipped about it. Speculations of them dating started doing rounds after the couple was clicked together many times.

Ambika Gupta, a luxe wedding designer, who designed the nuptials of actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani opened up In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and revealed exclusive details about their wedding.

