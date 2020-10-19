Ninnila Ninnila first look poster: Nithya Menen, Ashok Selvan & Ritu Varma make for an unconventional trio

The first look poster of Ninnila Ninnila is unconventional and quirky. The poster features heads of the three lead actors on a platter and some food around them.

The makers of Ninnila Ninnila released the first look poster of the upcoming film. The film features actors Nithya Menen, Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma. The first look poster of the much awaited drama is unconventional and quirky. The poster of Ninnila Ninnila features heads of the three lead actors on a platter and some food around them. The fans and followers of the three actors, Nithya Menen, Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma are very excited about the film and are eagerly looking forward to the film.

The upcoming film is helmed by filmmaker Ani Sasi. The lead actor Ashok Selvan who featured in the romance saga Oh My Kadavule took to his Twitter account to announce the release of the first look poster of the film Ninnila Ninnila. The charming actor wrote, "Ladies and gents, presenting you Love on a platter - “Ninnila Ninnila” a beautiful film from the heart :) My telugu debut. With the most fabulous cast and crew! @AniSasiOnO @nithya_mn @riturv #DivakarMani @RajeshRadio @SVCCofficial #bapineedu #BVSNprasad."

Check out the post

The fans and film audiences are very excited about the upcoming film as the first look of the film is generating a lot of interest among the fans. The news reports on the much awaited film state that the upcoming romance drama is set in the United Kingdom.

