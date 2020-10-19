  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ninnila Ninnila first look poster: Nithya Menen, Ashok Selvan & Ritu Varma make for an unconventional trio

The first look poster of Ninnila Ninnila is unconventional and quirky. The poster features heads of the three lead actors on a platter and some food around them.
9848 reads Mumbai
Ninnila Ninnila first look posterNinnila Ninnila first look poster: Nithya Menen, Ashok Selvan & Ritu Varma make for an unconventional trio
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The makers of Ninnila Ninnila released the first look poster of the upcoming film. The film features actors Nithya Menen, Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma. The first look poster of the much awaited drama is unconventional and quirky. The poster of Ninnila Ninnila features heads of the three lead actors on a platter and some food around them. The fans and followers of the three actors, Nithya Menen, Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma are very excited about the film and are eagerly looking forward to the film.

The upcoming film is helmed by filmmaker Ani Sasi. The lead actor Ashok Selvan who featured in the romance saga Oh My Kadavule took to his Twitter account to announce the release of the first look poster of the film Ninnila Ninnila. The charming actor wrote, "Ladies and gents, presenting you Love on a platter -  “Ninnila Ninnila” a beautiful film from the heart :) My telugu debut. With the most fabulous cast and crew! @AniSasiOnO @nithya_mn @riturv #DivakarMani @RajeshRadio @SVCCofficial #bapineedu #BVSNprasad."

Check out the post

The fans and film audiences are very excited about the upcoming film as the first look of the film is generating a lot of interest among the fans. The news reports on the much awaited film state that the upcoming romance drama is set in the United Kingdom.

(ALSO READ: Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sulthan: Makers share PHOTOS from post production process)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ashok Selvan's Twitter

You may like these
Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Nithya Menen in an upcoming Malayalam drama
Dhruva Natchathiram actress Ritu Varma to star opposite Ravi Teja in an upcoming film?
VIDEO: Nithya Menen keeps it stylish in a blue jumpsuit as she gets clicked at Hyderabad airport
Nithya Menen to essay the role of a classical singer in Sharwanand's upcoming film Gamanam
Anushka Shetty, Nithya Menen to Sameera Reddy: 5 South Indian actresses who opened up on body shaming & trolls
4 Years of Pelli Choopulu: Vijay Deverakonda's co star Ritu Varma is nostalgic; Recalls working with the team

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement