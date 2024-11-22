Nirangal Moondru Twitter review: 9 tweets to check out if you’re planning to watch Atharvaa Murali and R Sarathkumar starrer crime thriller flick

After much delay, the Karthick Naren directorial movie Nirangal Moondru starring Atharvaa Murali and R Sarathkumar has finally arrived in theaters. The crime thriller flick has been in the making for quite some time and now be released on November 22, 2024.

As the movie made it to the big screens this week, netizens have taken it to the internet to express the film and its impact. One user on the internet described the film as, “A pretty decent watch. Had the potential to be something very good but settles for a short film vibe.”

While one user called the film to have exceptional writing and delivered a good film with great narration, another said it was just an average movie.

Check out what netizens have to say about Atharvaa Murali starrer Nirangal Moondru:

The movie Nirangal Moondru is said to be a hyperlink crime thriller movie that focuses on and combines the dark themes progressing with three different characters; a teacher, a lovelorn student, and a troubled filmmaker. The movie takes us through the account of all three characters and how their lives are affected by the search for a missing teenager.

The movie is said to be treated with a trippy narrative that combines the various subplots to a single conclusion, exploring various layers. However, from the account of what was said by the netizens, it seems that the general opinion has the public lauding the first half while the second-half lost its momentum.

Advertisement

Other than Atharvaa and R Sarathkumar in the lead roles, the film also had actors Rahman, Ammu Abhirami, Dushyanth Jayaprakash, Santhana Bharathi, Sha Ra, John Vijay, Santhana Bharathi, Snehan, Chinni Jayanth, and many more in key roles.

The movie’s camera was cranked by Tijo Thomas with Sreejith Sarang as the editor. The film’s musical tracks and scores were composed by Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s Jakes Bejoy.

Moving ahead, Atharvaa Murali who was last seen in the gangster drama web series, Mathagam is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie Address. Additionally, the actor is also filming for a movie called Thanal.

ALSO READ: Kadhalikka Neramillai single OUT: AR Rahman drops a funky jazz banger called Yennai Izhukkuthadi for Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen’s romantic flick