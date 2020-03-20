Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged: Samantha Akkineni, Trisha, Chinmayi Sripaada and other South celebs react

Many celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Trisha Krishnan among others from South Indian film industry took to social media and reacted to Nirbhaya convicts hanged this morning.

Finally, Justice is done! After 7 years, the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged till death at Delhi's Tihar Jail. Akshay Thakur, 31, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Sharma, 26, and Mukesh Singh, 32, were hanged at 5:30 this morning, giving justice to the young medical student, referred as Nirbhaya, who was gang-raped and tortured on a moving bus in Delhi in 2012. Many celebrities from Bollywood and South Indian film industry took to social media and reacted to convicts hanged this morning.

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram story and shared a picture of the four culprits that read: '7 years later Nirbhaya killers dead". Trisha Krishnan also shared a post on her story and wrote, "Justice Served." Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripaada also took to Twitter and shared series of tweets reacting to Nirbhaya's case. She tweeted, "It has taken more than 7 years for the justice that Nirbhaya’s mother wants to come to pass. The Mother has had to take shaming “Aaj kal bohot media mein aa rahi hai”; “bohot bol rahi hai” (She’s meeting the media a lot these days. She’s seeking attention)."

Years before Nirbhaya’s case happened I remember reading a half-page article in the Hindu about the heinous rape of a Tribal woman. It was beyond horrific. I have no idea what happened to her or her rapist. Until Nirbhaya gangrape and rape jokes were common. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 20, 2020

Actor Karthi also took to Twitter and wrote, "Finally justice for Nirbhaya after 8 years. Wondering how long it will take for the Pollachi case to find justice. It’s been a year already. Hope we don’t forget the lessons we learnt from it! Always stay safe. #NirbhayaCase."

Taapsee tweeted, "It’s done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It’s been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi." (sic)

