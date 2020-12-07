  1. Home
#NisChay Wedding: Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV spotted at Udaipur airport as they reach with their families

Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, Varun Tej, Naga Babu and others clicked as they reached Udaipur for the wedding.
Bride and groom-to-be Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV have reached Udaipur airport with their families for the grand wedding. The couple is all set to tie the knot on December 9 and the families have already reached the destination. The couple was spotted at the airport with their family members and we just can't wait to catch some stunning photos from their wedding. Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, Varun Tej, Naga Babu and others clicked as they reached Udaipur. 

The bride-to-be opted for an orange dress while Chaitanya was seen in a green hoodie. Varun Tej, on the other hand, was clicked in his casual best. It is going to be a big fat wedding, though to be attended only by their family members. Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have taken off from the shooting of their upcoming films, Pushpa and RRR respectively. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda and actress Niharika got married in August in a small ceremony in Hyderabad. 

Niharika is the daughter of K Nagababu, niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao, and is currently working at Tech Mahindra as a business strategist. 

Check airport photos below: 

 

Also Read: Niharika Konidela's Pre Wedding Ceremony: Chiranjeevi takes selfie with bride to be; Naga Babu pens a note 

Niharika made her relationship official with her partner earlier this year and had also penned a romantic birthday note for him. She wrote, "A smile that’ll light up the whole room, and hugs that feel like home. You are my happy place chay. Here’s to the first of many! You deserve the best of everything! Happy birthday,love." 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

