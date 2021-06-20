Nisha Aggarwal hopes for Kajal Aggarwal to have a baby soon for ‘selfish reasons’

In a recent chat with Indian Express, Nisha Aggarwal said that she hopes for her sister to have a baby soon for ‘selfish reasons’ and added that she has been asking her to since she got married.

Popular actress from the South film industry, Kajal Aggarwal turned a year older on Saturday. Fans of the star took to social media to shower her with birthday wishes on her special day. As she celebrated her 36th birthday, her sister Nisha Aggarwal shared a special wish for the actress. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Nisha said that she hopes for her sister to have a baby soon for ‘selfish reasons’ and added that she has been asking her to, since she tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020.

During the interview, Nisha revealed that she worries her son won’t get along with her sister’s son if there is an age gap. She said, "I hope she has a baby soon for selfish reasons. I have been telling her from the time she got married. Because if they make it too late, my son won’t get along because of the age gap. He is already 3. So, these guys need to hurry up.” Nisha also opened up about the bond Kajal shares with her son. She said that she’s more of a ‘mom’ to him than ‘maasi’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen in Tathagata Singha’s directorial film Uma. The actress had issued a statement, "I’m always keen to give a green signal to scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for me as an actor. I’m excited to share Uma with all of you. I am very happy to be collaborating with AVMA Media, Avishek, and director Tathagata, on an extremely interesting film."

