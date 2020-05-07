Nishabdam: R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer to get OTT release?

Looking at the current situation due to COVID-19 outbreak, reportedly, the makers of R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdam are looking for the film's OTT release.

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdam has been the talk of the town since its inception. The intriguing posters and trailer of the silent thriller has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. Written by Kona Venkat and directed by Hemant Madhukar, the much-anticipated film of the year was scheduled to release in April. However, due to COVID-19 outbreak, the makers of the film decided to push the release date. But looking at the current situation, reportedly, the makers of Anushka Shetty starrer are looking for the film's OTT release.

Reportedly, Nishabdham makers have almost struck a deal with Amazon Prime India. According to media reports, the makers are currently in talks with the team over OTT rights. The channel has apparently agreed to pay the sum quoted by the makers of the film. "The two producers are to meet for discussions. They will also consult Anushka Shetty before reaching a final agreement," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

It was reported that Anushka Shetty is upset over her upcoming film being released directly on OTT platform. People's Media Factory recently tweeted, "From the day one of shoot till date, our stars and technicians have been pillars of support to us through good and bad times, especially Anushka Shetty garu. Please do not believe in any baseless rumours you come across. If there is any major development, we shall announce it officially."

Credits :IB Times

