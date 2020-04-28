Nishabdham actress Anushka Shetty steals hearts with her captivating smile in this unmissable throwback PHOTO

We have recently come across a throwback picture of Anushka Shetty that deserves your attention. Check out the picture of the Nishabdham actress.

The gorgeous diva Anushka Shetty is currently considered one of the most bankable actresses down in the South for all the obvious reasons. The Southern beauty has appeared in multiple movies most of which have been termed blockbuster hits. Known for her acting prowess, beauty, and simplicity, Anushka can proudly boast of having a huge loyal fan base. Her powerful performances in movies like Baahubali, Arundhati, Vedam, Bhaagamathie, and others have won the hearts of the audience and film critics.

Anushka has always stolen the limelight whenever she makes a public appearance at any event or occasion. If you do not believe us then you should have a look at a throwback picture of the Rudramadevi actress that we have come across on social media. Clad in a mustard yellow kurta, Anushka looks no less than a bundle of happiness as she flashes a captivating smile as seen in the picture. The bindi on her forehead further adds to Anushka’s beauty while she lets down her wavy hair as seen in the same. The actress also wears a pair of heavy earrings that match her outfit.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Anushka Shetty has recently completed 15 years in the film industry much to the excitement of her fans. She will be next seen in the much-awaited movie Nishabdham which also features R. Madhavan. The thriller drama has been produced by Kona Venkat and is directed by Hemant Madhukar. The release date for this movie has been postponed owing to the indefinite lockdown imposed across the country.

