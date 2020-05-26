Nishabdham: Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer granted UA certificate by the censor board

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham has been granted UA certificate by the censor board, reveals director Hemant Madhukar. He has also stated that the board members have suggested a theatrical release for the thriller.

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham has been making a lot of headlines ever since its inception. Of late, the movie has been creating a buzz in the media because of the speculations of its release in OTT platforms. In the midst of all this, the makers have heaved a sigh of relief as Nishabdham has now been granted UA certificate by the censor board. Moreover, the movie’s director Hemant Madhukar has made another important revelation regarding the same.

He reveals that the board members have suggested him to release Nishabdham in the theatres. The filmmaker has stated the same through the medium of a tweet that reads, “Both our films #nishabdham Telugu and #silence given U/A censor certificate and I am overwhelmed by the response of the #censorboard panel members and my sincere thanks to them for their advice to release the film first in theatre.” For the unversed, the movie’s Malayalam and Tamil versions have been titled ‘Silence.’

Meanwhile, check out Hemant Madhukar’s tweet below:

Both our films #nishabdham Telugu and #silence given U/A censor certificate and I am overwhelmed by the response of the #cencorboard panel members and my sincere thanks to them for there advice to release the film first in theatre pic.twitter.com/bIZTOvjY7q — Hemantmadhukar (hemantmadhukar) May 26, 2020

Talking about Nishabdham, the movie was originally slated to be released on April 2, 2020 but it has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that has been announced across India. The thriller drama also features Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Anjali, and Srinivas Avasarala in significant roles. Talking about the buzz of its OTT release, the movie’s producer Kona Venkat had earlier revealed that theatrical release will be their priority thereby putting an end to all speculations.

