Nishabdham Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer's makers issue clarification about the film’s release

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham's makers have issued a clarification about releasing the film directly on OTT platform.

After major speculations about the release of Nishabdham directly on OTT platform, the makers have now issued a clarification on the same. Taking to Twitter, Kona Venkat stated having a theatrical release for the film is their priority. However, if the lockdown delays the film’s release further, they will consider releasing it directly on OTT platform, stated Kona Venkat on Twitter. It is to be noted that Anushka Shetty had earlier stated that she would support the makers if they release it on OTT platform.

Taking to Twitter, Kona Venkat wrote, “Lot of speculations r being made on the release of our film NISHABDHAM in the media. We would like to clarify that - Theatrical release is our top PRIORITY. If the situation isn’t favorable for a long time then our alternate would be to release on OTT platform. Hope for the best”. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the highly-anticipated horror thriller’s release was postponed several times.

Lot of speculations r being made on the release of our film NISHABDHAM in the media.We would like to clarify that “Theatrical release is our top PRIORITY.If the situation isn’t favourable for a long time then our alternate would be to release on OTT platform”. Hope for the best — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) May 22, 2020

Jointly produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad, Nishabdham has music by Gopi Sunder, Shaneil Deo is the director of photography and Prawin Pudi is the editor of the film. Neeraja Kona’s costume designs were widely appreciated after the teaser was released. The teaser gave a glimpse of the film, “Everyone is a suspect”. Kill Bill fame Michael Madsen will be seen as a police officer who will be conducting interrogations to solve the mystery behind a murder.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×