Nishabdham: Anushka Shetty & R Madhavan starrer gets a new release date?

Now, if the latest reports on the south film, Nishabdham are anything to go by, then, the film will hit the big screen on February 20.

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan's upcoming film, titled Nishabdham was slated to hit the silver screen on January 31. But, the promotions of the film did not kick off, hinting at the fact that the makers of the south flick are going to push the release ahead. Now, if the latest reports on the south film, Nishabdham are anything to go by, then, the film will hit the big screen on February 20. The makers of the Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer did not make any official announcement about the film's new release date.

The film Nishabdham is helmed by director Hemant Madhukar. The south drama, is expected to be a suspense thriller with Anushka Shetty essaying a mute character named Sakshi. Nishabdham will also feature Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in a crucial role. The makers of the suspense thriller Nishabdham are reportedly calling Shalini Pandey's character named Sonali the voice of Sakshi. This has increased the curiosity about the film among the fans and film audience. The Hemant Madhukar directorial will also feature actors like Michael Madsen, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivasa Avasarala in key roles. The film, Nishabdham is expected to be an edge-of-the-seat tale, which sees Anushka Shetty character in the middle of all the chaos.

The south flick, Nishabdham is entirely shot in the United States. The makers of the film released the teaser of the film, which has raised the expectation from the film. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. As per reports, Nishabdham is a multi-lingual film.

(ALSO READ: Nishabdham Teaser Out: Anushka Shetty & R Madhavan's phenomenal act in this thriller will give you goosebumps)

Read More