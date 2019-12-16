Nishabdham: Anushka Shetty starrer to release its new song Ninne Ninne on THIS date; Find Out

The film will see Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty as a mute artist named Sakshi. Actor R Madhavan will play a celebrity musician named Anthony.

According to the latest news reports, the first song called Ninne Ninne from the Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer will be releasing on the 17th December at 10.10 AM. The fans are very excited about the film which is touted to be a thriller. The teaser of the film Nishabdham was unveiled some time back and one can say, it will leave the fans and film audience at the edge of their seats. The film will see Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty as a mute artist named Sakshi. The Arjun Reddy actress will be essaying a character named Sonali, who is reportedly termed as the voice of Sakshi.

The film will see the talented actor R Madhavan as a celebrity musician named Anthony. The first look of the film Nishabdham had created a lot of stir which features the lead actors Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan. As per the latest reports on the film, the thriller was shot in the United States. The film will also feature actress Anjali as a police officer, who is trying to get to the bottom of the mysterious happenings. The film will see some jaw dropping scenes with the lead actress Anushka Shetty that will certainly give a chill to the audiences.

The makers of the film had released the first look of other actors from the film as well. The film looks very promising and the teaser has only added to the curiosity among the fans and audience members. The south flick titled Nishabdham is helmed by ace director Hemant Madhukar and backed by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad.

