Nishabdham: Anushka Shetty upset with producer Kona Venkat over the film's release date? Find Out

As per the latest news reports, the lead actress of the south thriller, Nishabdham is upset with the producer of the film, Kona Venkat for postponing the release of the film.

The Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty will be next seen in a south drama titled Nishabdham. This film will see well-known actor R Madhavan in the lead along with Anushka Shetty. The southern beauty Anushka Shetty will be playing the character of a mute girl named Sakshi. The film is touted to be a thriller. The film will see the police trying to find the culprit behind the unexpected events that happen when Anushka Shetty's character goes for a vacation in the United States. As per the latest news reports, the lead actress of the south thriller, Nishabdham is upset with the producer of the film, Kona Venkat for postponing the release of the film.

The film with Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead was reportedly going to hit the big screen in the month of January. But, the producers of the film have pushed the release of the film to April. The latest news reports on the south flick Nishabdham state that the producer Kona Venkat, has asked director Hemant Madhukar to makes some changes and reshoot scenes from the film. The gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty is reportedly unhappy with the release date of the film been pushed to April from the original release date of January.

Check out the teaser of Nishabdham:

The film Nishabdham will also star Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Michael Madsen and Avasarala Srinivas in key roles. The fans and the film audience are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. Nishabdham's teaser has already got the fans very excited about the film.

(ALSO READ: Nishabdam FIRST Look Out: Anushka Shetty transforms into a mute artist in the intriguing poster)

Read More