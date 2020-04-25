Nishabdham director Hemant Madhukar shares a behind the scene PHOTO of Anushka Shetty handling the camera

The director shared Anushka Shetty's picture on his Twitter account stating that she wanted to handle the camera during the shoot of Nishabdham.

The south director Hemant Madhukar shared a stunning behind the scene picture of the Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty from their upcoming film Nishabdham. The director shared Anushka Shetty's picture on his Twitter account stating that she wanted to handle the camera during the shoot of Nishabdham. Now, the southern film, Nishabdham will feature Anushka Shetty as the lead actor alongside R Madhavan. The Baahubali actress essays a mute artist named Sakshi in the Hemant Madhukar directorial. This film will also feature Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in a key role.

The first look poster of the south flick caught the attention of the fans and film audience who were very eager to know more about the thriller. The trailer of Nishabdham was released by the makers of the film. The fans and audience members gave it a thundering response. The film also features south actress Anjali as a cop in the United States. The thriller has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and followers of the stunner Anushka Shetty. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handles, who are now eagerly waiting to see the gorgeous diva on the big screen.

Check out Hemant Madhukar's tweet:

The makers of Nishabdham had also shared the first look of R Madhavan who plays the character of a celebrity musician in the much-awaited film. Recently, news reports suggested that Anushka Shetty was upset with the producers of the film as they were delaying the release of the film. Nishabdham is backed by Kona Venkat.

