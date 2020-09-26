Nishabdham: Hemant Madhukar REVEALS Anushka Shetty learned Indian and international sign language for the film

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, Nishabdham is one of the much-awaited films of the year.

A while back, it was announced that R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham will be released directly on OTT platform. Now, talking about the film, director Hemant Madhukar revealed some interesting facts. He stated that Anushka Shetty learned international and Indian sign language for her role in the film. He added that Anushka Shetty okayed the film not just because it’s a multi-lingual film, but also because she understood that ever character has equal importance in the film.

Hyderabad Times quoted him as saying, “Anushka Shetty, known for head-lining films on her own did not just say yes to a multi-starrer, knowing every character in the film will have equal importance, she also put in a lot of effort. She learnt both international and Indian sign language for the film”. The film’s OTT release was announced by the lead actors, who took to social media to reveal the news.

Also Read: THROWBACK: When Vijay Deverakonda wore a 'lungi' to visit a salon in Mumbai

Titled Silence in Malayalam and Tamil, the film will release on Amazon Prime on October 2, which is on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, Nishabdham is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film is a suspense thriller that is about a speech and hearing impaired artist, her celebrity-musician husband, and the strange disappearance of her best friend. The gripping suspense thriller stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles along with Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala essaying pivotal roles.

Credits :Hyderabad Times

Share your comment ×