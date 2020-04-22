Nishabdham makers deny rumours of having differences with Anushka Shetty over its release on OTT platform

The makers of Nishabdham have denied rumours about having differences with Anushka Shetty over the movie's release on an OTT platform. Read on for further details.

The lockdown that has been announced because of the Coronavirus scare has adversely affected the entertainment industry across India. For the unversed, the shutters of all theatres, movie halls, multiplexes, etc. will be down until May 7, 2020. As a result of this, the release dates of many upcoming movies have been postponed. In the midst of all this, some digital streaming platforms have approached the makers for releasing such movies on OTT platforms by providing whopping amounts of money.

As per certain reports, the makers of Anushka Shetty-R Madhavan starrer Nishabdam have also been approached by an OTT platform for the movie’s release. However, there are rumours that the actress is completely against the thriller drama’s release into the streaming platform. However, the makers have finally cleared the air about this entire issue stating that there is no difference between them and the movie’s cast and crew. They have further called Anushka along with the rest of the cast the pillars of strength.

Meanwhile, check out the first look of Anushka Shetty from the movie below:

(ALSO READ: Nishabdham: Anushka Shetty & R Madhavan starrer gets a new release date?)

This statement passed on the part of Nishabdham’s makers also requests everyone not to believe in such rumours. Talking about the movie, it has been produced by Kona Venkat and is directed by Hemant Madhukar. It also features Srinivas Avasarala, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju and Michael Madsen in pivotal roles. The music for the much-anticipated movie has been composed by Gopi Sundar. It was originally supposed to be released in January but was postponed to April 2, 2020. However, its release has been delayed once again because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×