  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nishabdham: R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer gets mixed reviews on Twitter

The gripping suspense thriller stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles along with Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala essaying pivotal roles.
28559 reads Mumbai
R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham gets mixed reviews on TwitterR Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham gets mixed reviews on Twitter
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a long wait, R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham was released on Amazon Prime today. The film has received a mixed response from the audience. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film is produced by Kona Venkat. After the film got released on OTT platforms, it received mixed reviews from the audience. While some lauded the nail-biting screenplay, others have opinioned that the film did not meet with their expectations. However, Nishabdham is one of the top trends on the micro blogging website.

Titled Silence in Malayalam and Tamil, the film’s release was made to mark Gandhi Jayanthi. Nishabdham is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film is a suspense thriller that is about a speech and hearing impaired artist, her celebrity-musician husband, and the strange disappearance of her best friend. The gripping suspense thriller stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles along with Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala essaying pivotal roles.

See fans' tweets here:

Also Read: 5 Facts to know about Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham ahead of its release

Talking about the film, Anishka Shetty said that her role in the film is that of a character that pushed her out of her comfort zone, and she was glad it came that way. About working with Madhavan, she said it was nice to work with him again and that she has always been an admirer of his work. On the other hand, R Madhavan said that he enjoys watching and being a part of thriller films. He assured that Nishabdham is definitely one of the most intriguing movies that he has been associated with.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
5 Facts to know about Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham ahead of its release
EXCLUSIVE: Imagined theatrical release of Nishabdham because of Anushka Shetty, says R Madhavan
Nishabdham Trailer OUT: R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s intriguing suspense thriller piques curiosity
Nishabdham to release on October 2; Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan gear up for a grand digital premiere
R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham to get a direct release on OTT platform
Nishabdham: Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer granted UA certificate by the censor board

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement