Nishabdham: R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer gets mixed reviews on Twitter

After a long wait, R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham was released on Amazon Prime today. The film has received a mixed response from the audience. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film is produced by Kona Venkat. After the film got released on OTT platforms, it received mixed reviews from the audience. While some lauded the nail-biting screenplay, others have opinioned that the film did not meet with their expectations. However, Nishabdham is one of the top trends on the micro blogging website.

Titled Silence in Malayalam and Tamil, the film’s release was made to mark Gandhi Jayanthi. Nishabdham is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film is a suspense thriller that is about a speech and hearing impaired artist, her celebrity-musician husband, and the strange disappearance of her best friend. The gripping suspense thriller stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles along with Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala essaying pivotal roles.

See fans' tweets here:

Better than V

One time watchable #Nishabdham — Ritesh Dhoni (@Riteshtarak) October 2, 2020

Most Films made for Theatres aren't going to be appealing enough when watching on our gadgets with multiple pauses and distractions. Audiences are also an important part of movie watching experience. #Nishabdham suffers from this aspect. An average one feels like a Dud. — (@KodelaDeepak) October 2, 2020

Ya its just a one time watch movie nothing else in there just go through the tag #Nishabdham u will know abt how bad this one is — NOAH (@TheEditNoah) October 2, 2020

Some stories might look great on paper but do not translate well on screen.#Nishabdham is one such story. With poor writing & direction, the movie is disappointing to watch for the most part. Big Applause to Amazon & other OTT's for saving Producers & Audiences#Sweety pic.twitter.com/yfFRxvZp8e — xyz (@telugucanadian) October 2, 2020

Watched nishabdam https://t.co/natnCK43rD was an amazing experience to see my fav actress anuskha back after nearly 2 years with such a big project.@MsAnushkaShetty #AnushkaShetty #Nishabdham pic.twitter.com/IRikSrkXNf — Sushma Reddy (@SushmaR23505443) October 2, 2020

Nıshabdham

Ur Silence Wıll Protect You .!

Sweety Actıng Prema ,Premıkulanu Mathrame Kadu Crımınals Nı Kuda Tayaru Chesthundhı Revange Story About Frıendhıp Lıttle Bıt Emotional Naku Nachındhı@nishabdham #Nishabdhamreview #NishabdhamOnPrime #Nishabdham pic.twitter.com/Gm9yz4tYXJ — Aᴍʀᴜᴛʜᴀ Psᴘᴋ (@PspkAmrutha) October 2, 2020

Also Read: 5 Facts to know about Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham ahead of its release

Talking about the film, Anishka Shetty said that her role in the film is that of a character that pushed her out of her comfort zone, and she was glad it came that way. About working with Madhavan, she said it was nice to work with him again and that she has always been an admirer of his work. On the other hand, R Madhavan said that he enjoys watching and being a part of thriller films. He assured that Nishabdham is definitely one of the most intriguing movies that he has been associated with.

