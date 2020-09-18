Nishabdham to release on October 2; Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan gear up for a grand digital premiere

Titled Silence in Malayalam and Tamil, Nishabdham starring R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty will release on October 2, which is on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

With a lot of Bollywood and South films releasing directly on OTT platforms, here's another addition to the list of upcoming movies releasing in September and October. Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Telugu film, Nishabdham is making its way to OTT platform as cinema halls continue to remain shut. The lead actors of the film took to social media and revealed the same. Titled Silence in Malayalam and Tamil, the film will release on Amazon Prime on October 2, which is on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, Nishabdham is one of the much-awaited films of the year.

The film is a suspense thriller that is about a speech and hearing impaired artist, her celebrity-musician husband, and the strange disappearance of her best friend. The gripping suspense thriller stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles along with Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala essaying pivotal roles. “We are excited to bring to the audience the eagerly awaited thriller Nishabdham in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video,” said, director Hemanth Madhukar as the team gears up for the grand launch.

The teaser and trailer of the film have already set high expectations among the moviegoers and going by the huge buzz on social media, the suspense thriller promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end. Anushka Shetty's role in the film is said to be a highlight as she has stepped out of her comfort zone for the very first time.

