Nishabdham Trailer OUT: R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s intriguing suspense thriller piques curiosity

Starring R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles, Nishabdham trailer will keep you hooked to the screen throughout as new twists and turns unfold.

Titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam, the gripping trailer of the multilingual thriller Nishabdham is finally out. Starring R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles, the 2.29 minutes trailer will keep you hooked to the screen throughout as new twists and turns unfold in every frame of the clip. The story of the film revolves around Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute and is played by Anushka Shetty. The story takes a tragic turn when she gets entangled in a criminal investigation after she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted.

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's chemistry is one of the highlights. Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller and the trailer gives a glimpse of the same. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and it also stars Anjali in the lead role with Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. The much-anticipated film is finally releasing digitally on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Meanwhile, check out the trailer below:

Watch Nishabdham trailer here:

“A character that pushed me out of my comfort zone, a character I’m glad it came my way. It was really nice to work with Madhavan again, always been an admirer of his work," Anushka Shetty said as she shared her experience of working with Maddy again.

"I enjoy watching and being a part of thriller films. Nishabdham is definitely one of the most intriguing movies that I have been associated with,” said Nishabdham actor, R Madhavan.

Also Read: Drishyam 2: Mohanlal shares photos from the sets and puja ceremony as the shooting goes on floors

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×