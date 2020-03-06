Nishabdham Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty's film is filled with twists & turns & will give goosebumps

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham trailer was released by the makers on Friday.

The makers of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan's upcoming movie Nishabdham, recently revealed that the film will hit the big screens on April 2. Now a theatrical trailer has been released by the makers and it will give you some serious goosebumps. The movie is touted to be a thriller and it also has Shalini Pandey in a key role. Nishabdham falls into the genre of silent thrillers and has Anushka will be seen playing a mute artist.

In the trailer, it can be noted that Anushka and R Madhavan have given their best to do justice to the film. The BGM will make one startle every now and then. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the highly-anticipated horror-thriller was jointly produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad. Gopi Sunder is the music director, Shaneil Deo is the director of photography and Prawin Pudi is the editor of the film. Neeraja Kona’s costume designs were widely appreciated after the teaser was released.

Talking about the film, Anushka revealed that she interacted with differently-abled people to get the nuances of her character right. Meanwhile, post-Nishabdham, it speculated that Anushka might join hands with Gautham Vasudev Menon for a movie. The duo had earlier collaborated for Ajith Kumar starrer Yennai Arindhaal earlier. R Madhavan’s film, Rocketry, the Nambi Effect is also expected to hit the big screens soon.

Credits :YouTube

