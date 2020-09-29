Nishabdham's Madhuramithe: R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty's latest song is about the beautiful rhythm of love

One cannot miss the adorable chemistry between Anushka and R Madhavan in the latest Madhuramithe song.

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham is one of the much-awaited films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film is set to release on October 2nd on an OTT platform. Meanwhile, the makers of the film have released a new song from the film titled, Madhuramithe. The melodious song is sure to leave you amazed and is about that beautiful rhythm of love. Madhuramithe song is sung by Najim Arshad and Harini, and the lyrics are penned by Sreejo. Sharing a glimpse of the song, Anushka captioned, "In the silence of love, you will find the spark of life!"

One cannot miss the adorable chemistry between Anushka and Maddy. They are reuniting after 14 years and fans can't wait to catch them together as they share screenspace in Nishabdham. Meanwhile, director Hemanth Madhukar recently revealed how Anushka Shetty and Madhavan's reunion is an added bonus for viewers as they immerse themselves in the upcoming thriller. Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and it also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in important roles. Music by Gopi Sunder, screenplay is by Kona Venkat while cinematography is handled by Shaneil Deo.

Nishabdham revolves around Sakshi (Anushka Shetty), an artist with speech impairment and Anthony (R Madhavan) who is a celebrity musician. They come together and what transpires from there is what forms the crux of this beautiful story.

Watch Madhuramithe Song below:

