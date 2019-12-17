Nishabdham's Neeye Neeye Song Promo: Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's chemistry is heartwarming

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's chemistry in the song Neeye Neeye is heartening and they make for a perfect on-screen pair.

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham, a suspense thriller is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is looking forward to. From first look to the teaser of the film, this Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. While we wait to know what's next in the stores, the makers have released Nishabdham's Neeye Neeye promo song and it's winning our hearts. Sung by Aalap Raju and music by Gopi Sundar, Neeye Neeye showcases sizzling chemistry between the lead stars.

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's chemistry in this soothing song is heartwarming and they make for a perfect onscreen pair. Puri Jagannath, who has heard to all the four songs from the film, took to Twitter and shared about the same. He wrote, "I heard four songs . All are good . This is one of them." Nishabdham boasts of an ensemble cast including Shalini Pandey, Anjali and Kill Bill fame Michael Madsen in important roles. Anushka will be seen in the role of a mute artist as Sakshi.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, producer Kona Venkat made a revelation about how Anushka Shetty was not the first choice for the film. He said, "Anushka was not the first choice for the lead role as I had written the script for another female superstar. When I was returning from Mumbai, I spotted Anushka on the same flight. The plane had a punctured tyre and the flight was diverted to Chennai. During this time, I pitched the storyline of Nishabdham to her and within a week she gave the final nod. Casting Anushka, who has been choosy about her projects since Bhaagamathie, worked to our advantage."

