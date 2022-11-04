Nitham Oru Vaanam Movie Review: Beautiful story of a flawed protagonist that we all will connect with
Nitham Oru Vaanam is all about a youngster called Arjun (Ashok Selvan) who is suffering from OCD and then rejection from his fiancé. Read full review of the film below.
Name: Nitham Oru Vaanam
Director: Ra. Karthik
Cast: Ashok Selvan,Ritu Varma,Aparna Balamurali
Rating: 3 / 5
Starring Ashok Selvan, Aparna Balamurali, Ritu Varma and Shivathmika Rajasekhar in lead roles, Nitham Oru Vaanam, director by Ra. Karthik hit the screens today. This Tamil film is an absolute entertainer and visual delight to the eyes. Here is the review.
How it all begins…
Nitham Oru Vaanam is all about a youngster called Arjun (Ashok Selvan) who is suffering from OCD and then rejection from his fiancé. Well, she rejects him because he asked her not to have pani puri from the roadside stall and called it unhygienic. Arjun gets depressed after the bride calls off their wedding. He starts seeing a therapist who suggests her a book written by her. In this book, there are two stories where Arjun imagines himself as Veera (Ashok Selvan) who falls in love with Meenakshi (Shivathmika) and the other story is also about Prabha (Ashok Selvan) and Mathi (Aparna Balamurali).
Arjun, at any cost, has to get out of depression and find happiness and positivity in life. On his journey towards happiness, he meets Shubatra (Ritu Varma) who also loves eating pani puri. When the same scene from his past occurs, Arjun tells her the same thing that he told his fiancé who left him for another man, all that Shuba does is shrug her shoulders and continue to have it. So now, it is time for Arjun to accept this, and also the journey with her. What happens next forms the crux of the story.
All about accepting the reality of life
This film is all about how deep a person can love and how deep the scars can be when you realise the same love doesn’t exist anymore. This film is so motivating. Story and the characters are something every single person can connect with some or the other instance from their life.
It is very clear what the director wants to tell the audience. It is acceptance and learning that will make you want to watch the film in peace. A flawed protagonist who is not ready to accept a few bitter realities of life faces a tragedy that teaches him lessons about life and whatnot.
We have an Arjun in all of us. We want to lead a life on our own terms, but at the same time, end up hurting the ones we love the most. Also, Arjun rubs people close to him but in the wrong way.
A subtle drama with watch-worthy performances
Ashok Selvan has done an amazing job. In fact, all the actors have done such a brilliant job that you will fall in love with every single character. The cinematography (Vidhu Ayyana), art direction (S Kamal Nathan) and costumes (Navadevi Raikumar) lift up the soul of the entire film. A special mention to music director Gopi Sundar who poured life into this movie with his music.
The dialogue will touch your heart and leave you in a doubt. Some scenes are such a peak and extreme in performances, high, dialogues and the feel that you will be taking home. Solid performances by Shivathmika, Ritu Varma and Aparna Balamurali.
By the end of the film, Arjun learns to lead a positive life. He grows as a person, and starts being like others too, but makes sure he doesn’t lose his charm.
Also Read| Urvasivo Rakshasivo Movie Review: This Allu Sirish starrer modern-day rom-com is meaty and comical