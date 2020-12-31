Nithiin and his wife Shalini's latest love filled photo will melt your hearts; Take a look

Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri shared a stunning picture of them together on Instagram alongside a note to wish everyone on New Year.

Nithiin and Shalini are one of the most adorable pairs we have in Tollywood. The couple got married this year during the pandemic and have been setting major relationship goals with their cute chemistry. Their latest stylish yet adorable picture is sure to leave you in aww. Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri shared a stunning picture of them together on Instagram alongside a note that read, "This year may not have been perfect, but definitely taught us to appreciate life with all its ups and downs, good and bad. Here's to a fresh start, a new hope and all the beautiful things life awaits. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year filled with lots of joy and surprises."

One can see, the couple just can't take eyes off each other. While Shalini looks pretty in a pink sequin top, Nithiin opted for a simple tee paired with a shirt. Shalini is quite active on social media and keeps treating their fans with such gorgeous photos. We are sure the latest love-filled picture of them will definitely melt your heart. Meanwhile, the Bheeshma star was recently in Dubai for the shooting of Rang De. Shalini also accompanied him to the shoot.

Nithiin is the son of noted Tollywood producer, distributor and exhibitor Sudhakar. Shalini is an MBA graduate who studied in the United Kingdom (UK). They met each other through a friend at the wedding.

Meanwhile, check out their latest photo:

On the work front, Nithiin is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Range De co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The Telugu film is helmed by filmmaker Venky Atluri. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Telugu remake of Andhadhun. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in the lead role.

