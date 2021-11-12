Nithiin and Krithi Shetty's Macherla Niyojakavargam gets a release date, to hit theatres in 2022

Nithiin is gearing up to entertain the audiences with his upcoming action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam. The title and motion poster was released a couple of months ago and they raised expectations for the film. Today, the makers shared a new poster and announced that the film will hit the theatres on April 29, 2022.

The makers also shared a new poster and it shows Nithiin ferocious with sparks of fire in the background as he gears up to take on the hooligans who are coming to attack him. Billed to be a pucca mass and commercial entertainer with political elements, the film features Krithi Shetty as the leading lady.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy. The film is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy on Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies. Mahathi Swara Sagar is the music director.

Billed to be a mass and commercial entertainer with political elements, the shoot is currently progressing in Hyderabad.

Nithiin is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. He has constantly reinvented his craft over his career spanning almost two decades. Despite the pandemic, he has bagged three successful movies, one being a chess-based thriller Check and next being a romantic entertainer Rang De followed by the dark comedy thriller Maestro.