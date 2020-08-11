  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nithiin and Shalini can’t take eyes off each other in this UNSEEN monochrome photo from their wedding

Photos and video from the couple's wedding, shared by fan-clubs, took the internet by storm. Owing to the lockdown imposed to contain the pandemic situation, only close friends and family took part in the wedding.
2954 reads Mumbai
Nithiin and Shalini can’t take eyes off each other in this UNSEEN monochrome photo from their weddingNithiin and Shalini can’t take eyes off each other in this UNSEEN monochrome photo from their wedding

Tollywood star Nithiin’s wife Shalini took to her Instagram space and shared an unseen photo from their wedding and it is all things beautiful. In the photo, Shalini can be seen radiating with bridal glow as Nithiin waves his hands at her. Actor Nithiin got hitched to Shalini Kandukuri at Hyderabad's Taj Faluknama Palace on July 26. Photos and video from the couple's wedding, shared by fan-clubs, took the internet by storm. Owing to the lockdown imposed to contain the pandemic situation, only close friends and family took part in the wedding.

The couple was supposed to get married in April, which was postponed because of the nationwide lockdown. During their wedding, the couple was stunning in colour coordinated wedding outfits - Shalini was seen in a cream and red saree while Nithiin was seen in a sherwani. Nithiin and Shalini's wedding was preceded by mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. One of Nithiin's pre wedding ceremonies was had actor Pawan Kalyan and screenwriter Trivikram Srinivas as guests.

Check the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hi @badalrajacompany Decor by @minttusarna

A post shared by @ shalinikandukuri on

Also Read: PHOTOS: Thalapathy Vijay takes up Mahesh Babu’s Green India Challenge; Plants sapling in his garden

According to media reports, it’s an arranged-cum-love marriage. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately. Earlier, media reports suggested that the couple would tie the knot in Dubai. However, the wedding was delayed and it is happening in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement