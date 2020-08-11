Nithiin and Shalini can’t take eyes off each other in this UNSEEN monochrome photo from their wedding

Photos and video from the couple's wedding, shared by fan-clubs, took the internet by storm. Owing to the lockdown imposed to contain the pandemic situation, only close friends and family took part in the wedding.

Tollywood star Nithiin’s wife Shalini took to her Instagram space and shared an unseen photo from their wedding and it is all things beautiful. In the photo, Shalini can be seen radiating with bridal glow as Nithiin waves his hands at her. Actor Nithiin got hitched to Shalini Kandukuri at Hyderabad's Taj Faluknama Palace on July 26. Photos and video from the couple's wedding, shared by fan-clubs, took the internet by storm. Owing to the lockdown imposed to contain the pandemic situation, only close friends and family took part in the wedding.

The couple was supposed to get married in April, which was postponed because of the nationwide lockdown. During their wedding, the couple was stunning in colour coordinated wedding outfits - Shalini was seen in a cream and red saree while Nithiin was seen in a sherwani. Nithiin and Shalini's wedding was preceded by mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. One of Nithiin's pre wedding ceremonies was had actor Pawan Kalyan and screenwriter Trivikram Srinivas as guests.

According to media reports, it’s an arranged-cum-love marriage. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately. Earlier, media reports suggested that the couple would tie the knot in Dubai. However, the wedding was delayed and it is happening in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

