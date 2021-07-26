Nithiin and Shalini celebrate their one year wedding anniversary with cuddles and kisses; SEE PHOTO

Telugu actor Nithiin Reddy tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri last year during the lockdown in an intimate ceremony. The couple is celebrating one year of their wedding anniversary today, July 26 and their romantic photo is winning hearts. Nithiin took to Twitter and shared a photo of him with his wife Shalini along with a beautiful note that read, "Happy Anniversary To The One … I want to spend the rest of my life with…. Thank you for making my life easier , better and happier.."

One can see in the photo, Nithiin has his arms wrapped around his wife Shalini and is seen giving her a cute kiss. The photo is winning hearts and we cannot get enough of their adorable PDA. Nithiin and Shalini's wedding was a private affair. However, several key members of the Telugu film fraternity like Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas showed their presence at Nithiin's Haldi and pre-wedding ceremonies.

Meanwhile, check out their anniversary photo below:

Happy Anniversary To The One … I want to spend the rest of my life with…. Thank you for making my life easier , better and happier.. pic.twitter.com/cKSA5uuzzh — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2021

It’s was an arranged-cum-love marriage for Nithiin and Shalini. The couple knew each other for four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately.

On the work front, Nithiin has kickstarted shooting for Andhadhun Telugu remake titled, Maestro. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by Shresht Movies, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles.

