Nithiin and Shalini to get hitched in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on July 26?

In February, Nithiin got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The family had earlier planned to conduct the wedding ceremony on April 16 in an elaborate ceremony in Dubai.

Tollywood star Nithiin, who was supposed to get married in the month of April, postponed his wedding plans due to a coronavirus outbreak. Now, according to new media reports, the actor is all set to tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on July 26. According to a report by Cinema Express, the families of the couple have decided to go ahead with the wedding on July 26 as it is an auspicious day.

A source was quoted as saying Cinema Express, “The marriage will be held in Hyderabad on July 26. In the light of Covid-19 guidelines, it’s going to be a low-key wedding in the presence of close friends and family members, at a farmhouse. The wedding festivities will begin soon after ashada masam ends”. In February, Nithiin got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The family had earlier planned to conduct the wedding ceremony on April 16 in an elaborate ceremony in Dubai.

On the work front, Nithiin was last seen with Rashmika Mandanna in Bheeshma. The film hit the big screen on February 21. Bheeshma was helmed by Venky Kudumula and it was one of the films that got affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown as theatres were shut down shortly after the film released. Some reports suggest that the actor will be joining hands with Trivikram Srinivas for his next film. An official update about his next film is still awaited.

Credits :Cinema Express

Share your comment ×