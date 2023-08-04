Nithiin and Shalini pack on the PDA in new vacation photo, actor hugs wife as she blushes

Nithiin and his wife Shalini are one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. They got married during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and have been setting major goals with their PDA-filled photos on social media. The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary and are currently holidaying together in Europe. And their latest photo from vacation has love all over it.

Shalini is quite active on social media, unlike her husband. The star wife has been sharing glimpses from their vacation, showing what a good time they are having. She also posted a photo with Nithiin and it is all things cute. The Telugu actor is seen hugging his wife as she blushes in a love-filled photo. While Nithiin opted for cool casuals, Shalini looked stunning in a brown bodycon dress.

Looks like it's a throwback photo, as she wrote in the caption, "July 23." On the same day, Nithiin and Shalini were papped at the Hyderabad airport as they flew to Europe for vacation.

The duo had an arranged-cum-love marriage. They knew each other for four years and eventually told their respective families about their liking for each other. Nithiin and Shalini tied the knot at the Falaknuma Palace Hotel in Hyderabad on June 16, 2020. It was a close-knit affair attended by close friends and family members in attendance, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upcoming films

On the professional front, Nithiin has reunited with Venky Kudumula after the blockbuster film Bheeshma. The project was initially titled VNRTRIO as it marks the reunion of Nithiin, Rashmika, and Venky. However, as per reports, the Pushpa actress has backed out of the film due to date issues and Sreeleela has reportedly replaced her as the female lead in the film. However, an official announcement is awaited.

The actor is currently busy shooting for Vakkantham Vamsi’s Extra-Ordinary Man. The most sought-after actress Sreeleela is playing the leading lady. Recently, the first single Danger Pilla was released and received a good response from the audiences.

