Nithiin and Shalini’s engagement photos: The couple looks adorable as they exchange rings

Tollywood star Nithiin and Shalini engagement first photos: The couple looks beautiful together as they exchange rings.

By now, it is well known that Tollywood star Nithiin is all set to tie the knot with Shalini in Dubai. The South star’s engagement ceremony with Shalini took place today. About the actor’s wedding, hearsay has that the wedding, which was supposed to happen on April 15, has been postponed to May. Grapevine has that it’s an arranged-cum-love marriage. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately.

The pre-wedding celebrations were supposed to kick-start from April. Earlier reports suggested that Nithiin’s parents started making the wedding arrangements and they even booked the Palazo Versace hotel in Dubai. Talking about their wedding plans, Nithiin recently opened up about how he proposed Shalini. He apparently proposed her, standing on one leg and not the mainstream bending the knee way.

It is to be noted that Nithiin hinted at his wedding plans during an interview last year. During the interview, the Bheeshma actor revealed he will tie the knot in 2020. On the work front, the Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma will hit the big screen on February 21. The film is helmed by Venky Kudumula. The director’s first film Chalo was a huge hit and it goes without saying that everyone will be looking forward to seeing Bheeshma.

