Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding to take place in July at a farmhouse in Hyderabad?

While we are waiting to know updates about the wedding plans of Tollywood star Nithiin, new reports have come up stating that the actor is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Shalini in a private ceremony in July. The reports also suggested that the wedding will be a private affair with only close friends and family. They will also follow all the protocols and safety measures as the wedding is happening at the time of the pandemic.

The South star’s engagement ceremony with Shalini took place in February 2020. According to media reports, it’s an arranged-cum-love marriage. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately. A nationwide shut down has been imposed across all states of the country to contain the COVID-19 situation, which was reportedly delaying the wedding plans of the actor.

On the work front, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma hit the big screen on February 21. The film was helmed by Venky Kudumula. Bheeshma was one of the films that got affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown as theatres were shut down shortly after the film released. About the actor’s next film, the buzz is that he might join hands with Trivikram Srinivas. At a promotional event of the film Bheeshma, Nithiin called director Trivikram Srinivas a torchbearer. The director is known to be a close associate of the actor.

