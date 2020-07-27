  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nithiin and Shalini tie the knot amid lockdown; Varun Tej and others grace the wedding; SEE PHOTOS

Nithiin and Shalini looked beautiful in their traditional wedding outfits as they tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members.
1231 reads Mumbai Updated: July 27, 2020 10:59 am
Nithiin and Shalini tie the knot amid lockdown; Varun Tej and others grace the wedding; SEE PHOTOSNithiin and Shalini tie the knot amid lockdown; Varun Tej and others grace the wedding; SEE PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bheeshma star Nithiin tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shalini Kandukur on July 26, Sunday at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by Nithiin's close friends Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej, RX100 actor Kartikeya Gummakonda among a few. Nithiin and Shalini looked beautiful together in their traditional wedding outfits as they tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members. The Telugu star also took to Twitter and shared a couple of photos from his wedding ceremony and fans are showering the couple with congratulatory messages. Nithiin's Rang De co-star Keerthy Suresh also shared a photo of newlyweds and congratulated them on Instagram. 

Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram could not make it to the wedding but made sure to bless the couple as they visited Nithiin's residence ahead of his big day. Taking to IG, the actor wrote, "A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me."

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha also congratulated the actor. He tweeted, "Nithin Bro... Congratulations on the Wedding... U both look The Best together... Wishing u Lifelong Happiness." 

Despite the lockdown, the couple made sure to make their pre-wedding festivities as special as they can. Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony was hosted at a private venue and was attended by close family members. 

Check out photos below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Youth Star Nithiin  (@iamnithiin) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here’s the happy couple  @pinkvillasouth . . . PC: @minttusarna

A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth) on

On the work front, Nithiin, who was last seen in Bheeshma, will be sharing the screenspace with Keerthy Suresh for the first time in their upcoming film titled, Rang De. The makers released the first teaser yesterday as a surprise gift to Nithiin on the occasion of his marriage. Rang De has music by Devi Sri Prasad. 

Also Read: Inside Nithiin and Shalini's Mehendi & Sangeet: Couple look beautiful together at their pre wedding ceremonies 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement