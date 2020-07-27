Nithiin and Shalini tie the knot amid lockdown; Varun Tej and others grace the wedding; SEE PHOTOS

Nithiin and Shalini looked beautiful in their traditional wedding outfits as they tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Bheeshma star Nithiin tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shalini Kandukur on July 26, Sunday at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by Nithiin's close friends Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej, RX100 actor Kartikeya Gummakonda among a few. Nithiin and Shalini looked beautiful together in their traditional wedding outfits as they tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members. The Telugu star also took to Twitter and shared a couple of photos from his wedding ceremony and fans are showering the couple with congratulatory messages. Nithiin's Rang De co-star Keerthy Suresh also shared a photo of newlyweds and congratulated them on Instagram.

Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram could not make it to the wedding but made sure to bless the couple as they visited Nithiin's residence ahead of his big day. Taking to IG, the actor wrote, "A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me."

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha also congratulated the actor. He tweeted, "Nithin Bro... Congratulations on the Wedding... U both look The Best together... Wishing u Lifelong Happiness."

Despite the lockdown, the couple made sure to make their pre-wedding festivities as special as they can. Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony was hosted at a private venue and was attended by close family members.

Check out photos below:

Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu.. need all ur blessings n love pic.twitter.com/rWUNFDHZ5O — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2020

Nithin Bro... Congratulations on the Wedding... U both look The Best together... Wishing u Lifelong Happiness...

Kaani inka Party Baaki undi maaku... Corona taruvatha odliedu ledu #NithinShalini @actor_nithiin pic.twitter.com/ccVDjZagSh — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) July 27, 2020

On the work front, Nithiin, who was last seen in Bheeshma, will be sharing the screenspace with Keerthy Suresh for the first time in their upcoming film titled, Rang De. The makers released the first teaser yesterday as a surprise gift to Nithiin on the occasion of his marriage. Rang De has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Credits :Twitter

