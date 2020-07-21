Nithiin and Shalini Wedding Details: Couple will tie the knot this week in Hyderabad amid COVID 19 pandemic

As per the new guidelines by the government, Nithiin and Shalini's wedding will be a close-knit affair. It will only be attended by a few close friends and family members.

Bheeshma actor Nithiin had planned a big fat destination wedding in Dubai with his girlfriend Shalini in April. However, things have changed now due to the coronavirus pandemic. After delaying for months and waiting for the things to get back to normal, the Tollywood star will tie the knot with Shalini in Hyderabad this week. Yes, the couple is getting married on July 26 at 8:30 PM in Hyderabad. As per the new guidelines by the government, Nithiin and Shalini's wedding will be a close-knit affair. It will only be attended by a few close friends and family members.

Shalini and Nithiin got engaged earlier this year in Hyderabad and were looking forward to their grand destination wedding on April 15. Now, the wedding will take place in the city itself. Shalini and Nithiin have known each other since the last few years. They met each other through a common friend and something that connected them was good understanding and trust for each other.

The actor during one of the interviews said, “But I neither tried to woo her nor she did. It just happened as we have a good understanding and trust towards each other."

Well, a lot of celebrities got married amid lockdown. Dil Raju got married to his partner, Nikhil Siddharth tied the knot with his girlfriend Pallavai amid the ongoing pandemic. Rana Daggubati also hosted a small Roka ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad. It was attended only by a few family members. Reportedly, they are also likely to tie the knot on August 8.

