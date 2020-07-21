  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nithiin and Shalini Wedding Details: Couple will tie the knot this week in Hyderabad amid COVID 19 pandemic

As per the new guidelines by the government, Nithiin and Shalini's wedding will be a close-knit affair. It will only be attended by a few close friends and family members.
796 reads Mumbai
Nithiin and Shalini Wedding Details: Couple will tie the knot this week in Hyderabad amid COVID 19 pandemicNithiin and Shalini Wedding Details: Couple will tie the knot this week in Hyderabad amid COVID 19 pandemic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bheeshma actor Nithiin had planned a big fat destination wedding in Dubai with his girlfriend Shalini in April. However, things have changed now due to the coronavirus pandemic. After delaying for months and waiting for the things to get back to normal, the Tollywood star will tie the knot with Shalini in Hyderabad this week. Yes, the couple is getting married on July 26 at 8:30 PM in Hyderabad. As per the new guidelines by the government, Nithiin and Shalini's wedding will be a close-knit affair. It will only be attended by a few close friends and family members. 

Shalini and Nithiin got engaged earlier this year in Hyderabad and were looking forward to their grand destination wedding on April 15. Now, the wedding will take place in the city itself. Shalini and Nithiin have known each other since the last few years. They met each other through a common friend and something that connected them was good understanding and trust for each other. 

The actor during one of the interviews said, “But I neither tried to woo her nor she did. It just happened as we have a good understanding and trust towards each other."

Check out the couple's photo from their engagement ceremony:  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by N I T H I I N (@actor_nithiin) on

Well, a lot of celebrities got married amid lockdown. Dil Raju got married to his partner, Nikhil Siddharth tied the knot with his girlfriend Pallavai amid the ongoing pandemic. Rana Daggubati also hosted a small Roka ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad. It was attended only by a few family members. Reportedly, they are also likely to tie the knot on August 8. 

Credits :The News Minute

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement