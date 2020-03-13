Nithiin and Shalini's destination wedding to be postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Due to Coronavirus outbreak, reportedly, Nithiin and Shalini's families are planning to either postpone or cancel the destination wedding in Dubai.

Tollywood star Nithiin, who was last seen in Bheeshma is all set to get married next month in April. Nithiin got engaged to his longtime girlfriend and family friend, Shalini in February and now, the couple is all set to enter wedlock next month. Well, we are pretty aware of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak across the globe. Due to this, reportedly, Nithiin and Shalini's families are planning to either postpone or cancel the destination wedding in Dubai. The wedding might happen in Hyderabad, however, there is no official word regarding the same from either of the families.

As earlier we revealed, Nithiin and Shalini have planned a destination wedding in Dubai. The arrangements and bookings for the same have already been done. The preparations are on in full swing but due to Coronavirus outbreak, apparently, they are planning to cancel destination wedding. Coronavirus outbreak has shaken everyone and is the biggest concern. People are taking their best precautions and are avoiding to travel outside the country.

Meanwhile, while we are eagerly looking forward to their wedding, Nithiin recently during an interview shared how he proposed Shalini and it was not an ordinary one. Greatandhra.com quoted the actor saying, "I didn’t want to do the routine way of proposing going knees down and so I proposed to her on one leg and she said yes."

Credits :IB Times

