Nithiin and Shalini's Wedding: Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej & other stars to grace the occasion at Falaknuma Palace
Tollywood actor Nithiin Reddy is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Shalini Kandukari on July 26 at 8:30 pm in Hyderabad. Ahead of their wedding, the couple exchanged rings today in the presence of their family members at the actor's residence in Hyderabad. The Bheeshma actor took to Twitter and announced his engagement with Shalini and also shared a beautiful moment from their ceremony. Meanwhile, the wedding preparations are in full swing as they will get married in the next three days at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and as per the new guidelines by the Government, the wedding will be attended by a very people celebs from the industry.
Aaaand ENGAGED!! pic.twitter.com/MqqbRo2HsS
— nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 22, 2020
Nithiin and Shalini had planned for a big fat wedding in Dubai on April 15 but due to Coronavirus outbreak, the families decided to host a low-key event in Hyderabad itself. In fact, the hotel and flight bookings were also done for the guests.
The couple met each other through a common friend and after dating each other for years, the couple decided to get married. Shalini has studied MBA in London.