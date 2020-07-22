Nithiin and Shalini's Wedding: Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej & other stars to grace the occasion at Falaknuma Palace

Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, director Trivikram and other Tollywood celebrities will reportedly be attending Nithiin and Shalini's wedding on July 26.

Tollywood actor Nithiin Reddy is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Shalini Kandukari on July 26 at 8:30 pm in Hyderabad. Ahead of their wedding, the couple exchanged rings today in the presence of their family members at the actor's residence in Hyderabad. The Bheeshma actor took to Twitter and announced his engagement with Shalini and also shared a beautiful moment from their ceremony. Meanwhile, the wedding preparations are in full swing as they will get married in the next three days at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and as per the new guidelines by the Government, the wedding will be attended by a very people celebs from the industry.

Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, director Trivikram and other Tollywood celebrities will reportedly be attending the wedding. Nithiin has also invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his wedding on July 26. The actor visited him and personally invited to his wedding with Shalini. Costume designer and Nithiin's close friend Neeraja Kona also shared her excitement for the wedding as she received the invitation card. She wrote, "And it begins...Nithin & Shalini." The couple and their families will be taking care of everything as per the safety guidelines set by the government for social gatherings.



View this post on Instagram And it begins Nithin & Shalini @actor_nithiin @shalinikandukuri A post shared by Neerajaa Kona (@neeraja.kona) on Jul 21, 2020 at 7:42pm PDT

Nithiin and Shalini had planned for a big fat wedding in Dubai on April 15 but due to Coronavirus outbreak, the families decided to host a low-key event in Hyderabad itself. In fact, the hotel and flight bookings were also done for the guests.

The couple met each other through a common friend and after dating each other for years, the couple decided to get married. Shalini has studied MBA in London.

