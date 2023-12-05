Nithiin and Sreeleela shine at the Extra Ordinary Man pre-release event held in Hyderabad

Nithiin exudes confidence in the success of his upcoming comedy film, Extra Ordinary Man, a departure from his recent film that failed to impress audiences. This time, the Jayam actor returns to his roots, banking on his comedic prowess to charm viewers again.

The film's pre-release event held at N Convention in Hyderabad brought together the lead cast, Nithiin and Sreeleela, alongside producers Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy, choreographer Johnny Master, director Vakkantham Vamsi, and other crew members.

In a black and red shirt with black slacks, the Bheeshma actor looked dapper. The Dhamaka actress wowed the audience in a maroon gown fit for a princess, with her hair falling loosely and minimal makeup highlighting her inherent beauty.

More about Nithiin’s upcoming film Extra Ordinary Man

With a stellar supporting cast that includes Sudhev Nair, Rao Ramesh, Sampath Raj, Rohini, Brahmaji, Ajay, Harsha Vardhan, and Pavitra Naresh, and music composed by Harris Jayaraj, Nithiin is set to go on a promotional tour in the United States shortly, according to reports. The film was directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies & Entertainments.

First released in August, the song Danger Pilla, sung by Armaan Malik, features both Nithiin and Sreeleela. The Rang De star is the main attraction in this much-awaited comedy, with the gifted Sreeleela playing the female lead.

The trailer was released recently, which provides a glimpse into the film's comedic narrative. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a U/A rating, deeming it suitable for unrestricted public viewing. Following the CBFC-mandated modifications, the film's runtime is approximately 2 hours and 36 minutes.

Upcoming projects of Nithiin, Sreeleela

Nithiin's last film, the 2022 Telugu political action movie Macherla Niyojakavargam, directed by editor M.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, failed to impress critics and audiences alike. The film, starring Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore, was produced by Nithiin's family under Sreshth Movies, with music composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

The actress was most recently seen in Aadikeshava, directed by Srikanth N. Reddy and starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead role. The film also features prominent names like Joju George, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Aparna Das, among others. Sreeleela is also part of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is scheduled for release on January 12th next year.

