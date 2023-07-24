Nithiin and Sreeleela’s film with Vakkantham Vamsi is now titled Extra-Ordinary Man; FIRST LOOK revealed

Nithiin’s film with Vakkantham Vamsi was the talking point for a variety of reasons, starting with the sudden exit of Rashmika Mandanna from the project. Now, new updates regarding the film have come out. The film’s title and first look have been revealed amid much hype.

Nithiin and Sreeleela’s film with Vakkantham Vamsi is now titled Extra-Ordinary Man

As this is Nithiin and Vakkantham Vamsi’s next collaboration after Bheeshma, this film was a much-anticipated project. Their last outing together was a colossal hit in theaters and significantly helped propel the careers of the two leads of the film.

Now, their second outing will be named Extra-Ordinary Man. It has to be said that the title is definitely intriguing, to say the least. We hope the film stays true to its name and remains extraordinary and extra successful.

Nithiin and Vakkantham’s outing in 2020, Bheeshma, was a huge hit and co-starred Rashmika Mandanna. The film helped her career and established her position as a successful actress. Hopefully, this film will provide the same response to its female lead, Sreeleela. She is currently on an upward spree and is expected to be the next popular actress in Telugu cinema, as she has many high-profile films under her kitty.

The first look of Extra-Ordinary Man revealed

The first look of Extra-Ordinary Man is one that keeps us guessing. There seem to be two versions of the character that Nithiin is playing, and both have been presented in this glimpse. The poster is certainly an indication that the actor will be going through extreme emotions for his role.

Let's hope he succeeds in accurately depicting the extraness of his character. The first look makes it clear that the film is not just another mass entertainer and that there is more to the project in terms of the story. This is Nithiin’s 32nd project. The film was announced earlier this year, with the trio of Bheeshma reuniting yet again.

But then suddenly, Rashmika left the project, and there were many speculations regarding whether the actress made the choice herself or whether she was removed from the project. Now, it seems that the discussions around the issue have died down.

